  • Portsmouth's impressive summer recruitment added quality to their squad, but they lack a spread of goalscorers apart from star forward Colby Bishop.
  • Other teams in promotion and playoff spots have multiple goalscorers to rely on, unlike Portsmouth.
  • Crystal Palace's under-21 striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi could be a valuable target for Portsmouth in January due to his physical attributes and goalscoring instincts.

With the January transfer window right around the corner, Portsmouth will want to attract some top talent to try and help them get towards winning the League One title.

Portsmouth's summer recruitment was very impressive. They were able to bring in solid League One performers like Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole, whilst signing impressive young talent from higher divisions, like Alex Robertson.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Gavin Whyte

Cardiff City

Permanent

Regan Poole

Lincoln City

Permanent

Will Norris

Burnley

Permanent

Jack Sparkes

Exeter City

Permanent

Ben Stevenson

Forest Green Rovers

Permanent

Ryan Schofield

Huddersfield Town

Permanent

Conor Shaughnessy

Burton Albion

Permanent

Christian Saydee

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent

Kusini Yengi

Western Sydney

Permanent

Anthony Scully

Wigan Athletic

Permanent

Terry Devlin

Glentoran

Permanent

Tino Anjorin

Chelsea

Loan

Alex Robertson

Man City

Loan

Abu Kamara

Norwich City

Loan

All of those signings added even more quality, on top of the likes of star centre-forward Colby Bishop. He leads the team with 11 goals this season, but he's not been getting much help in that department. Their next highest scorers, in the league, are injured defender Regan Poole and midfielder Paddy Lane.

Despite his obvious talent, it'd be a lot to expect him to keep carrying that load for the remainder of the season, and January would be the perfect time to get some help.

Why Portsmouth need another striker in January

Collage Maker-19-Oct-2023-04-53-PM-2903

Pompey currently sit second in the league, level on points with first-placed Bolton Wanderers.

League One Table

Pos

P

Points

Bolton

1st

18

39

Portsmouth

2nd

18

39

Oxford United

3rd

18

36

Stevenage

4th

20

36

Peterborough

5th

19

35

Derby

6th

18

33

*table as of 1st December 2023

Almost all the other teams in the automatic promotion and play-off spots have a much more even spread of goalscorers. The only other team that has a comparable record to Pompey, when it comes to lack of spread of goalscoring, are Stevenage, who are massively outperforming their expectations.

So, the likes of Bolton, Oxford, Peterborough, and Derby, all have players to fall back on if their top scorer is going through a bit of a dry spell; Pompey don't. That's something that could really come back to bite them if Bishop's injury is a bad one - with the South Coast club currently waiting on news in that regard.

Portsmouth should target Ademola Ola-Adebomi in January

The 19-year-old striker will be on the list of many EFL clubs in the new year. He currently plays for Crystal Palace's under-21s side, and he's been dominant in Premier League 2. So far this season, he's scored seven goals in eight games.

The club's recent match against Birmingham City's under-21s really showed the attributes that could make him effective in League One. His two goals in the game were proper strikers' goals; reacting quickly in the box to get on to loose balls and finish them well. At 6'4" tall, he's also an incredibly imposing and physically gifted forward, the likes of which you rarely see in youth team football anymore.

portsmouth fans entering the ground

Palace have been quietly churning out some of the best loanees in the EFL over the last couple of seasons - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was amazing for Charlton Athletic in League One last season, Scott Banks was a major factor in getting Bradford City to the League Two playoffs, and John-Kymani Gordon helped Carlisle United win those playoffs.

They have a pretty proven record of supplying good talent to EFL clubs, and Ola-Adebomi's physical attributes and natural instincts should make him a high pririoty target for John Mousinho in the new year.