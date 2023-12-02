Highlights Portsmouth's impressive summer recruitment added quality to their squad, but they lack a spread of goalscorers apart from star forward Colby Bishop.

With the January transfer window right around the corner, Portsmouth will want to attract some top talent to try and help them get towards winning the League One title.

Portsmouth's summer recruitment was very impressive. They were able to bring in solid League One performers like Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole, whilst signing impressive young talent from higher divisions, like Alex Robertson.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

All of those signings added even more quality, on top of the likes of star centre-forward Colby Bishop. He leads the team with 11 goals this season, but he's not been getting much help in that department. Their next highest scorers, in the league, are injured defender Regan Poole and midfielder Paddy Lane.

Despite his obvious talent, it'd be a lot to expect him to keep carrying that load for the remainder of the season, and January would be the perfect time to get some help.

Why Portsmouth need another striker in January

Pompey currently sit second in the league, level on points with first-placed Bolton Wanderers.

League One Table Pos P Points Bolton 1st 18 39 Portsmouth 2nd 18 39 Oxford United 3rd 18 36 Stevenage 4th 20 36 Peterborough 5th 19 35 Derby 6th 18 33 *table as of 1st December 2023

Almost all the other teams in the automatic promotion and play-off spots have a much more even spread of goalscorers. The only other team that has a comparable record to Pompey, when it comes to lack of spread of goalscoring, are Stevenage, who are massively outperforming their expectations.

So, the likes of Bolton, Oxford, Peterborough, and Derby, all have players to fall back on if their top scorer is going through a bit of a dry spell; Pompey don't. That's something that could really come back to bite them if Bishop's injury is a bad one - with the South Coast club currently waiting on news in that regard.

Portsmouth should target Ademola Ola-Adebomi in January

The 19-year-old striker will be on the list of many EFL clubs in the new year. He currently plays for Crystal Palace's under-21s side, and he's been dominant in Premier League 2. So far this season, he's scored seven goals in eight games.

The club's recent match against Birmingham City's under-21s really showed the attributes that could make him effective in League One. His two goals in the game were proper strikers' goals; reacting quickly in the box to get on to loose balls and finish them well. At 6'4" tall, he's also an incredibly imposing and physically gifted forward, the likes of which you rarely see in youth team football anymore.

Palace have been quietly churning out some of the best loanees in the EFL over the last couple of seasons - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was amazing for Charlton Athletic in League One last season, Scott Banks was a major factor in getting Bradford City to the League Two playoffs, and John-Kymani Gordon helped Carlisle United win those playoffs.

They have a pretty proven record of supplying good talent to EFL clubs, and Ola-Adebomi's physical attributes and natural instincts should make him a high pririoty target for John Mousinho in the new year.