Highlights Portsmouth's form in the league has been strong so far, but they need to be aware of their competitors and may need to make squad additions in January.

Colby Bishop's recent injury could lead to Portsmouth searching for cover upfront during the transfer window.

Portsmouth's success in developing young talent, as shown by the impact of loanee Alex Robertson, could attract interest from bigger clubs and provide them with more opportunities to bring in talented loanees in the future.

The January transfer window is a crucial period of the season for many teams chasing success come the end of the campaign and Portsmouth could be given a boost in the upcoming window thanks to the form of Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson.

Pompey were flying in League One in the opening months of the season but do still currently sit top of the league, after 19 games played.

Whilst John Mousinho's side are doing well in the league, they still need to be wary of the surrounding teams, with Bolton Wanderers just three points adrift and still with a game-in-hand to play.

They are a strong side, of course, but if they are to fend off their current competitors, then they may need to make a few additions to the squad when January comes around.

Colby Bishop injury

Their top scorer, Colby Bishop, recently picked up an ankle injury in the win against Burton Albion in midweek, which could see the 11-goal man out for around a month.

"We’re sending him away for a second opinion because we’re relatively positive on it," Mousinho said. "So hopefully we’re thinking it’s going to be about a month, which is good news."

This news could result in Pompey searching for cover up-front when the window opens, with Bishop only just returning and a new face could cover any potential injury issues in the future.

Portsmouth move for a striker would be no surprise

Such has been their ethos in the last few years, the club have had great success in loaning promising young talent from some of England's biggest clubs, so a loan move for a young striker would not come as a shock.

One of the names we've previously suggested is Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt, which would be a smart move for all parties, with Pompey in need of a new number nine, and Gelhardt limited to minutes in the Leeds side.

Such would be the case with Gelhardt, that there will be a lot of interest in some of England's top young talent and the clubs sending their players on loan will need guarantees of success from the teams interested in taking their players on for half a season.

This is where the Alex Robertson deal comes in. Portsmouth are a club that can guarantee minutes for these youngsters and that's been shown with the impressive performances of the Manchester City loanee.

The Australian international joined Pompey on loan from City in the summer and has been a revelation under Mousinho so far this season.

Robertson has featured in all but three of Portsmouth's league games this season and will likely be wanted by many clubs in the summer, despite Pompey's desperation to keep him on their books.

Obviously, the 20-year-old is a very talented footballer, but making the jump to professional football, and succeeding, is a feat that can't be said for all talented youngsters.

Portsmouth have proved they are a club that can develop youngsters into more experienced professionals, so they will have the seal of approval from bigger clubs if they look to bring in loanees in the future.

A major boost for January.