Portsmouth could find the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw if they target deal for midfielder: Comment

It’s safe to say that Portsmouth have made a hugely impressive start to this year’s campaign in League One under the management of Kenny Jackett.

Jackett has faced pressure from some of the Fratton Park faithful after some disappointing results towards the back end of the 2019/20 season.

But he seems to have found the solution to their problems, and has guided Pompey to the top of the third-tier standings heading into Christmas.

They’ve unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, and beat promotion-chasing rivals Hull City 2-0 in their most recent fixture.

It could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for Portsmouth, as Jackett looks to make the necessary additions to his squad, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship this term.

One player that they should be targeting a move for is Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard, with the 27-year-old struggling for consistent game time with the Terriers this term, whilst they’re under the management of Carlos Corberan.

Pritchard has been with the Championship side since 2018, after moving from Norwich City. But he has found game time hard to come by this season, with the midfielder only making nine appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield Town.

He has shown in the past that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, so you wouldn’t blame Pritchard for cutting a frustrated figure at the John Smith’s Stadium heading into the New Year.

Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him being linked with a move elsewhere in the January transfer window, and Pompey would be foolish not to register their interest in landing his signature.

Competition for places is always the ideal dilemma to have as a manager, and signing a player of Pritchard’s quality and experience would be a smart move by Kenny Jackett. It would also be somewhat of a coup for the club to land a player of his creative ability, with the midfielder having 41 assists to his name in his career to date.

Portsmouth need strength in depth in their squad, as rotation is going to be key to keeping all of their squad as fit as possible during the busy fixture schedule.

Pritchard could prove to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw, and they’d be making a solid addition to their squad if they stuck a deal to sign him, even if that is just to be a loan move.