Highlights Paddy Lane has been impressive for Portsmouth this season, with 10 goals and 6 assists in 30 League One matches.

Lane's rise from being a substitute to a key player has helped Portsmouth in their promotion push towards the Championship.

If Lane continues his form and makes the step up to the second tier, he could become a valuable asset for Portsmouth financially and attract interest from Premier League clubs.

Portsmouth winger Paddy Lane has been one of the stars of the south coast club's promotion-chasing season - and it represents a rapid rise in the professional game for the 22-year-old.

The versatile left-footer joined the club midway though the 2022-23 season following a relatively successful spell at Fleetwood Town.

Head coach John Mousinho quickly made Lane one of his first signings at the club, joining just eleven days after he was appointed as Danny Cowley's successor at Fratton Park.

Lane signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the club, locking him in until the summer of 2026, and considering he had just one goal contribution to his name for the Cod Army in the first half of last season, it was still a little bit of a gamble to spend around £250,000 on the wide player.

The Northern Ireland international has been one of the best young players in League One this season though and he could have a big future in English football - whether that is at Portsmouth or at a different club though could depend on whether or not Pompey see the season out and get promoted to the Championship.

Paddy Lane has impressed since joining Portsmouth in 2022

Since joining from Fleetwood, Lane has quickly become a key player for Pompey and one of the most productive players in the entire league.

With 10 goals and six assists in 30 League One matches, Lane is one of the top scorers in the league - despite the fact that they already have a talisman in the form of Colby Bishop.

Paddy Lane's Portsmouth FC League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 30 Average Minutes Per Game 71 Goals 10 Assists 6 Shots Per Game 1.9 Big Chances Missed 5 Big Chances Created 6 Touches Per Game 36.9 Pass Accuracy 73% Accurate Crosses Per Game 0.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Stats As Of February 16, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

His creativity out wide is helping Mousinho to get the best of Bishop in the middle, and the club will not want to lose one of their star players next season - unless of course a remarkable bid comes in that exceeds their valuation.

The Yorkshire-born starlet has gone from being mainly used as a substitute in his first half-season at the club to becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet, spearheading their promotion push towards the Championship.

Related Ronan Curtis: How is the ex-Portsmouth FC star getting on at AFC Wimbledon? FLW checks in on Ronan Curtis to see how he is getting on after switching Fratton Park for Plough Lane.

Lane's rise could make him the next Jamie Vardy - and Portsmouth millions of pounds

Lane looks like he has the talent to play at a level above League One and potentially emulating Jamie Vardy in moving up to the Premier League, with their potential rises very similar considering they both played for Fleetwood and both started in non-league.

Having been released by Blackburn Rovers at youth level, Lane joined Hyde United of Greater Manchester in 2018, scoring 13 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers whilst also spending part of his final season at Ewen Fields on loan at Farsley Celtic, who were in the National League North at the time and a division above what he had normally been playing.

Despite being a development squad signing initially for Fleetwood in 2021, Lane was quickly moved into the first-team at Highbury, scoring five times and notching eight assists in League One in his debut season in professional football.

His transfer to Fleetwood echoed the move Vardy made a decade prior, with the former England international netting 31 times in 36 games during his first season in the Conference with the Fishermen.

That came after Vardy dropped out of Sheffield Wednesday's academy at the age of 16, but his prolific stint at Stocksbridge Park Steels earned him a move to FC Halifax Town, and then came the next transfer to Fleetwood.

Vardy moved to Leicester soon after, and Lane could be looking at a big move himself if he continues to perform at Fratton Park.

His 10 goals in League One have helped Pompey to the top of the League One standings, and if things carry on in this way, then you'd expect promotion to the Championship by the end of the season.

If Lane can make the step-up to the second tier and continue his impressive form, he could become a huge asset to Portsmouth financially and will likely have Premier League clubs sniffing around him - Brighton were already linked with him during his time at Fleetwood.

Pompey will ideally want to keep Lane in their team for as long as possible, not wanting to disrupt the exciting squad they have built so far.

However, if they don't achieve promotion this season, he is sure to be snapped up by a club in the Championship at least, if not higher up.

While losing him would be disappointing, Pompey would likely receive a multi-million transfer fee for Lane, and that could help build a squad to get them out of League One and beyond without having to rely on loanees coming in and filling gaps - that could be the best decision for all parties.