Portsmouth considering transfer move for Brighton player

Portsmouth are interested in a possible loan move for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, BBC reporter Andrew Moon has revealed.

Rushworth joined Brighton back in the summer of 2018, and has so far yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

However, the 20-year-old did spent last season on loan with Walsall, making 46 appearances for the Saddlers, as they finished 16th in the League Two table.

Now it seems as though there could be a chance that the goalkeeper will be making the step up to play League One football in the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Rushworth is seemingly a potential target for Portsmouth, as they consider adding a goalkeeper to their options between the posts at Fratton Park on a temporary basis.

While on loan with Walsall last season, Rushworth signed a new long term contract with Brighton that secures his future with the Seagulls until the end of the 2023/24 season.

As things stand, Portsmouth have yet to make a signing in this summer’s transfer window, although the likes of Sean Raggett and Michael Jacobs have signed new contracts with the club.

The Verdict

This may well be something of a useful signing for Portsmouth to make this summer.

With Gavin Bazunu having now moved on to pastures new after the end of his loan spell at Fratton Park, Danny Cowley’s side do need to add to their options between the posts.

Bringing in someone such as Rushworth would secure them a promising young goalkeeper to fill that role, and he will be looking to prove himself in League One, after impressing in League Two.

This therefore, feels like it is a move that could work well for all involved, although there is of course, still plenty of time for Portsmouth to consider other potential targets to move for in this position.