Portsmouth are interested in Hearts’ Cammy Devlin, although they face competition for the midfielder from US side New York City FC.

John Mousinho is determined to strengthen his squad this month, as he looks to add to the group as they try to secure their safety in the Championship.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 21 Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22 Hull City 26 -11 23 23 Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

It’s clear that midfield is an area of the pitch that Pompey are looking at, and the Edinburgh Evening News has revealed that Devlin has emerged as a target.

Portsmouth keen on Hearts’ Cammy Devlin

The report states that the south coast outfit have been tracking Devlin for ‘some time’, and they could be ready to make a formal move for the player in January.

Interestingly, it adds that there is a belief that Devlin has a release clause in his contract which means he could be available for around £280,000.

So, it would be a relatively low-cost move for Pompey if they pursue a deal, but, as outlined above, there is interest from MLS side New York City FC, meaning it won’t be straightforward for Mousinho to convince Devlin to come to Fratton Park.

Cammy Devlin would add bite to Portsmouth’s midfield

This could be a smart deal for Portsmouth, as Devlin is a player who does have specific qualities that will make him very useful in their survival bid.

The Australian international, who has won four caps for his country, is someone who relishes the physical side of the game, despite his relatively small size.

In 19 Scottish Premier League games, Devlin has been booked eight times, which gives an indication into his style of play, as he is someone who enjoys that side of the game. He will work hard off the ball, will snap into challenges, and he could quickly become a favourite with the fans at Portsmouth.

Given their position, Mousinho needs to make sure that Pompey are hard to beat over the final months of the season, and Devlin is a player that the opposition won’t like coming up against.

It should be said that he is also decent on the ball, and he will give the flair players in the team the platform to perform.

So, this is a potential deal to monitor in the coming days and weeks, and it seems evident that Mousinho has identified the middle of the park as an area that Portsmouth can improve.

Pompey are in FA Cup action at Wycombe Wanderers this evening, before a midweek clash against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.