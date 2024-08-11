Portsmouth are reportedly weighing up a move for free agent defender Liam Cooper following the expiration of his contract with Leeds United.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Pompey are interested in bringing the former Leeds captain to Fratton Park to bolster their defensive options.

The 32-year-old is currently without a club, having failed to agree a new deal at Elland Road, despite being offered fresh terms. The Scotsman represented the club on 284 occasions in the Premier League and the Championship.

Several clubs have reportedly been interested in acquiring Cooper's revives, with Blackburn Rovers also being linked with the player. However, with the season underway, the Scotsman is still without a club, with John Eustace's side opting to sign fellow veteran Danny Batth instead.

Coincidently, Leeds and Portsmouth met on the opening day of the Championship season on Saturday, with a scintilating 3-3 draw played out, which ended in Brendan Aaronson rescuing a point for Leeds in the 95th minute.

A move to the South Coast for Cooper could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for Portsmouth, who are back in the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Portsmouth considering Liam Cooper deal

Although Leeds were keen to keep Cooper at Elland Road, the club were only willing to offer the Scotsman a one-year deal as a backup player to the likes of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

At 32 years of age, Cooper understandably wanted to secure himself a long-term future, hence why he could not agree a new deal.

Since departing Elland Road, the former Leeds captain has attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Blackburn, Celtic and Rangers.

However, Portsmouth are the latest club reported to be interested in the player, with John Mousinho keen to bolster his back line - perhaps after shedding three goals on the opening day of the 2024-25 campaign.

The signing of Cooper would represent something of a coup for Mousinho's men, who were only recently promoted to the Championship. Whether Cooper would be keen on the move remains to be seen, but the Scotland international clearly has a number of appealing options.

Liam Cooper signing would represent good business for Portsmouth

Although they have just achieved promotion from League One, many have tipped Portsmouth to be a success in the Championship this season. That point was backed up after their impressive performance at promotion hopefuls Leeds, where scoring three goals is an incredible achievement.

Indeed, Pompey were unlucky not to win the game, having taken a 3-2 lead in the 92nd minute of the game. In conceding three goals, it begs whether Leeds will rue not offering Cooper a longer deal - not just for his on-pitch experience either.

Cooper is a vastly experienced centre-back with an abundance of know-how at Premier League and Championship level. The Scotsman is also experienced at international level, with 19 caps for Scotland. His leadership qualities make him an attractive proposition for Portsmouth.

Liam Cooper's career statistics for Leeds United - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 284 11 6

Mousinho currently has four options available to him at centre-back, with Tom McIntyre, Ryley Towler, Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy. However, Poole is out injured with a crucial ligament tear. Clearly, Mousinho is short of options in this area and must recruit.

Portsmouth have already made a number of impressive signings this summer, emphasising their ambition for the current campaign, and notably, Pompey have already acquired Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie and Andre Dozzell.

With the club looking to emulate Ipswich Town's achievements last season, Cooper could be tempted by the ambition of Mousinho's project.