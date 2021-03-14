Portsmouth considering 43-year-old as potential Kenny Jackett successor

Kenny Jackett’s successor at Portsmouth could be Neil Harris, with there being ‘strong early support’ for the former Millwall and Cardiff boss amongst the search committee, per Jordan Cross of Portsmouth News.

Pompey are searching for a new manager after parting company with Jackett earlier today after nearly four years in charge.

The club had reached the end of the line with Jackett following defeat in the 2020 EFL Trophy final against Salford City which took place yesterday, and the club also sit outside the League One play-off places.

Pompey are looking for a swift appointment, with the search for a new boss starting today according to chief executive Mark Catlin, and it looks like Harris is high on the list of potential successors.

Harris has been a free agent for two months, having left Cardiff City in January with the club struggling for form in the Championship, losing five games on the bounce which led to his departure.

He has a topsy-turvy record at in the second tier, securing an eighth-placed finish with Millwall in his first season before a relegation battle in 21st with them in the 2018/19 campaign, and then he left the club in October 2019 with the Lions sitting in 19th position.

But he immediately turned Cardiff’s fortunes around after becoming Neil Warnock’s successor a month later, turning them from a mid-table team into a play-off outfit, eventually going down in the end of season two-legged knockout to Fulham.

The Verdict

Harris did depart the Bluebirds after five straight defeats, but he’s already proven to be a good manager at the level where Portsmouth want to be again, and his two seasons in League One have been successful as well.

Two play-off campaigns in a row saw Harris lose the 2016 final to Barnsley with Millwall, but he led them to triumph over Bradford the following year, so if Portsmouth want a man who is ready for a battle in the play-offs, then they may have found their man.

Some may find Harris being one of the top contenders a bit dour, but he’s had relative success with two different clubs in the Championship before things turned sour, and he could make a big difference especially in the short-term.