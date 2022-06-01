Portsmouth confirm terms agreed with 24-y/o attacker

Portsmouth have confirmed that Reeco Hackett has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player and he enjoyed a decent season with the League One side, his first full campaign at that level, scoring four goals in 27 games for Danny Cowley’s side.

However, there had been doubts about Hackett’s future due to his contract situation, but Pompey announced last night that fresh terms had been agreed.

And, speaking to the club’s media, boss Danny Cowley was pleased with the news and insists that there is ‘more to come’ with Hackett.

“We’re really pleased that Reeco has signed a new deal because he’s still a young player and has a fantastic learning capacity. There’s still a lot more to come from him and he’s someone who can be used in a variety of positions, while he also has tactical intelligence.

“We feel that Reeco can really push on now because he has the ability to both create and score goals, so we’re delighted he’s staying with us.”

The verdict

This is a smart bit of business from Portsmouth as Hackett is still relatively young and has the ability to improve, which Cowley touches on.

There were flashes of his talent this season but unfortunately injuries restricted the impact he could make on the team.

Nevertheless, he will still have a role to play over the next two years and if he does stay fit he could become a regular in Cowley’s side as they look to push for promotion next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.