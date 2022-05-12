Portsmouth confirm significant player decision ahead of 22/23 campaign

Portsmouth have confirmed that they have taken the option to extend the contract of Marcus Harness by an additional year.

🔵 #Pompey have taken the option to extend @MarcusHarness' contract by a year — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) May 12, 2022

Whilst it was a disappointing season for Danny Cowley’s side, as they failed to sustain a push for the play-off places, it was a good year for Harness, who scored 11 league goals and registered six assists.

However, with his deal up in the summer, there were doubts about Harness’ long-term future, although it was expected that Pompey would trigger the extension.

And, that’s exactly what’s happened, with the club announcing the news on their official site this evening, with Cowley outlining the importance of the player.

“We’re delighted to exercise the option for Marcus – and it was always going to be something that we took up. He’s a key player in our team and has brought goals and assists, while he’s equally adept in a number of attacking positions.

“We know that Marcus has the pace, athleticism and end product to shine beyond this level and he’s a real asset for our club.”

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

The verdict

As Cowley says, it was a no-brainer for Portsmouth to extend his deal by a year, because even if he does depart they will now get a fee.

But, you can see from the words of the manager that he sees Harness as an important player, which is backed up by his numbers this season.

So, the challenge for Cowley is to bring in more players that can help Harness and the rest of the team to push for promotion, which has to be the aim for the 2022/23 campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.