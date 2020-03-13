Portsmouth confirm new player addition

Portsmouth have announced the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull, on a deal until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old American stopper has been training with Pompey for the last five weeks, impressing Kenny Jackett during the course of his trial. There is also an option to extend his deal by a further year.

✍ #Pompey have signed goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull on a deal until the summer of 2021 👋 Welcome, @dturn999! — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) March 12, 2020

“It’s fantastic to be at such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to see what happens,” he told the club website.

“I got invited over here to train, initially just for a couple of days, and then five weeks later here we are.”

Turnbull was involved in a Portsmouth reserves game against the Navy on Tuesday afternoon at HMS Temeraire, which Jackett attended.

“We are still looking to sign him, there isn’t much to report to be fair, he is still with us and on trial,” Jackett said to the Portsmouth News after the match.

It has been reported that goalkeeping coach John Keeley received a recommendation about Turnbull prior to inviting him to train with the first-team.

The American is a graduate at the University of Notre Dame, and his switch to Portsmouth represents his first time at a professional football club.

With Luke McGee currently on loan at Bradford City, Turnbull is expected to provide cover for Alex Bass and Craig MacGillivray at the club.

The Verdict

This signing was expected by Portsmouth, as Turnbull has impressed during his trial at the club.

The 21-year-old means that Pompey will be covered if Craig MacGillivray is called up for Scotland before the end of the season.

It has also been revealed by the goalkeeper that his grandparents live in nearby Fareham, and that his grandfather used to be a Pompey season ticket holder.