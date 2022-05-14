Portsmouth confirm extension to player agreement

Portsmouth have triggered the option to extend midfielder Louis Thompson’s contract at Fratton Park, the League One club have confirmed.

Thompson joined Pompey last summer, following his departure from Norwich City at the conclusion of his contract with the Canaries, signing a one-year deal with Danny Cowley’s team.

The midfielder went on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth, scoring once in that time, as the club finished tenth in the League One standings.

Now it seems as though the midfielder has done enough during that time, to earn himself a fresh opportunity at Fratton Park.

That’s after it was announced that Portsmouth have now triggered the option to extend Thompson’s contract by a further 12 months, securing his future with the club until the end of next season.

Thompson is not the first player to have the option taken up in his Portsmouth contract this summer, with the club having also done the same with Marcus Harness earlier this week.

The Verdict

This could well prove to be a sensible decision from Portsmouth.

Thompson has developed into an important presence in the centre of the park for Pompey this season, and having played regularly, it would leave a significant void at Fratton Park if he was to leave.

As a result, it does seem to make sence for Portsmouth to keep the midfielder around, especially considering that at 27-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to still make an impact.

It also means that if interest is to emerge in Thompson this summer, Portsmouth will be guaranteed a fee if they do lose him to another club, so this dies make sense from a financial perspective as well.