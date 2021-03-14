Portsmouth confirm departure of significant club figure

Kenny Jackett has been sacked as manager of League One outfit Portsmouth after nearly four years in charge, the club have confirmed.

Pompey currently sit in seventh position in the league – just outside of the play off places – and the decision comes following the club’s loss to League Two side Salford City on penalties in the final of the 2020 EFL Trophy.

Jackett arrived at Pompey in June 2017, and he was expected to take the club back into the Championship.

After nearly four full seasons though, that goal was never achieved despite some relatively close calls.

Pompey have finished in the play offs in the last two seasons under Jackett, losing out in the semi finals both times to Sunderland and Oxford United respectively.

Jackett was able to add some silverware to Portsmouth’s trophy cabinet though during his time at Fratton Park after he sealed the EFL Trophy in 2019 with victory at Wembley over Sunderland.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin has wished Jackett well in his future, and from his comments it looks as though the club will be moving swiftly in an attempt to get someone in charge to try and guide them into the play offs this season, with promotion firmly on their mind.

“Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future,” Catlin said, per the club’s official website.

“It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process – which will be as short as possible – of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today.”