Portsmouth complete permanent transfer deal with League One rivals

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Denver Hume on a permanent deal from fellow Sky Bet League One side Sunderland.

Hume is a player that had been linked with Pompey for a little while and, with just a handful of days left in the January transfer market, the Blues now have their man.

The wing-back joins from Sunderland, then, with him boasting plenty of League One experience from his time on Wearside and Danny Cowley will hope that that can boost the men from Fratton Park:

Hume’s time at Sunderland came to an end with a bit of a whimper, in all fairness.

He’d fallen out of favour under Black Cats boss Lee Johnson and was playing very little football indeed, making just four appearances in the league so far and with all of them coming from the bench.

He gets a chance, then, to get his career going once more at another of League One’s bigger fish.

The Verdict

Hume will be eager to show what he has got as soon as possible at Portsmouth.

He was with Sunderland for a long time, including at youth level, and so this is his first opportunity to play away from the Stadium of Light and see what he can do.

As mentioned, he wasn’t playing anywhere near the amount he would have liked under Lee Johnson this season and so a move seemed the best course of action for him.

