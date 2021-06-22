Portsmouth closing in on transfer agreement for 27-year-old

Portsmouth are set to announce former Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson as their second signing of the summer window, according to The News.

After bringing in young left-back Liam Vincent from non-league side Bromley, Danny Cowley is set to add another defender to his ranks after fending off interest from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, Robertson’s former team.

Last month, Rotherham United revealed the central defender would be leaving the club at the end of his contract and Pompey have pounced first after already experiencing transfer disappointment in the last month or so.

Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley was set to join the Hampshire side from Preston North End, before a major U-turn came and the 27-year-old opted to join the side he spent the second half of last season on loan at.

Earlier on today, Portsmouth’s Director of Football Andrew Cullen said he wasn’t worried after their slow start to the transfer window and with this deal on the verge of being completed, previously-worried Pompey fans made feel more reassured now their second signing is coming in.

Their imminent arrival made 16 appearances in the Championship last season but was unable to save the Millers as they were relegated to the third tier. The 27-year-old will now step down from where he was last season and compete with Portsmouth in League One as they look to achieve a top-six finish next season.

The Verdict:

The collective sigh of relief from Portsmouth fans must be huge right now. After seeing several players leave for free this summer, supporters are anxious to see Cowley rebuild his squad ahead of the new campaign and Robertson is now set to join up in time for pre-season.

Pompey fans will be hoping their incoming business doesn’t grind to a halt again and they will want to sign as many of their targets as they possibly can so they can settle in and hit the ground running.

After missing out on the playoffs last season on the final day, redemption is on the cards and Robertson’s addition will only help the Hampshire side in that quest.