Portsmouth closing in on transfer agreement for 25-year-old

League One side Portsmouth are now closing in on Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop after remaining in the race for his services, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackpool, who currently ply their trade in the Championship, previously looked as though they were set to win the race with a £500,000 deal agreed and had a medical scheduled for the forward with Michael Appleton’s side ramping up their preparations for the new season.

However, the Seasiders’ move for the 25-year-old has collapsed and this has enabled Danny Cowley’s side to capitalise, with the forward now set to go undergo a medical with the third-tier side.

According to Nixon, Accrington and the south-coast outfit stayed in contact regarding this deal and this has potentially been crucial in ensuring a deal remained alive for the 25-year-old.

They now look set to pay the £500,000 they originally planned to fork before Appleton’s side swooped in, with Bishop set to come in to boost an attack that has already been strengthened by the arrival of Joe Pigott last week.

The Accrington man recorded 11 goals and four assists in 41 league appearances last term, making him one of John Coleman’s most valuable assets in Lancashire as they secured another respectable midtable finish.

The Verdict:

The 25-year-old’s wage demands shouldn’t be too high, so this could end up being a reasonably cheap agreement that provides value for money for Pompey.

This will be important considering the fact other sides in the league will have a higher budget than them, with promotion becoming a harder goal to achieve with each season that passes.

Not only will their transfer business be important – but also their work on the training ground with Cowley needing to get the best out of his squad – so he needs to ensure he plays to Bishop’s strengths if the 25-year-old is to start regularly.

At 25, he could be an excellent long-term addition at Fratton Park and could potentially get even better, with his goals potentially being key to a potential promotion push during the 2022/23 campaign.

And it will feel particularly satisfying for Pompey to get this deal over the line after looking as though they were going to miss out, so this is an addition that could create a feel-good atmosphere on the south coast.