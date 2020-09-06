Portsmouth closing in on third summer signing

Portsmouth are closing in on a deal for Accrington Stanley defender Callum Johnson, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Pompey have been relatively quiet in the transfer window thus far, bringing in Sean Raggett on a permanent basis as well as Cameron Pring on loan from Bristol City.

It seems as if Kenny Jackett is closing in on his second summer signing, with Johnson seemingly on his way to Fratton Park, according to Nixon.

He claims that a deal to bring Johnson to the South Coast club is close, with the price in Portsmouth’s range.

Johnson is a versatile defender who is primarily a right-back, but can also operate as a defensive midfielder if needs be.

The 23-year-old has made over 110 appearances for Stanley since joining the club from Middlesbrough in 2018, after an impressive loan spell at the WHAM Stadium in 2017.

The Verdict

Portsmouth fans will be hoping to see more signings arrive at Fratton Park between now and the end of the transfer window after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Stevenage in the Carabao Cup.

Pompey always seem to go out and sign young talent from League One – they have done so in the likes of James Bolton, Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon in recent seasons.

Johnson looks to be a solid player who can fill in in a number of positions, making him a potentially very useful option for Jackett’s side.