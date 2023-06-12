Portsmouth are in advanced talks to sign goalkeeper Will Norris on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Pompey are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have been linked with a move for Luton Town’s Matt Macey.

Macey was with the South Coast club last season on loan, and it was believed that Pompey were keen to re-sign him.

However, it was reported in May that a deal wasn’t believed to be a straightforward one and the club had identified Norris as a target. Well now it seems the club are closing in on the former Burnley man.

The report states other teams have been interested in Norris, but Pompey have moved ahead to thrash out a deal.

Who is Will Norris?

The 29-year-old is a player who has bounced from club to club in the English leagues.

Norris signed for Cambridge United in 2012, making his first move into professional football. He stayed at the club for five years before he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played eight times for Wolves’ first team but also spent time away, joining Ipswich Town on a loan deal.

In 2020, Norris made a switch to Burnley, where he stayed for three years before departing the club this summer after his contract had expired.

His three-year spell at Turf Moor saw him as a third-choice goalkeeper, with him only appearing for the club on three occasions.

During his time at the club, he had one spell away on loan, and that came in the second half of this season. He signed for League One side Peterborough United and made 24 appearances for the club, becoming their regular number one choice.

Is Will Norris a good signing for Portsmouth?

Norris showed this season that he is a goalkeeper who has a lot to offer at League One level, so considering he is a free agent and teams have been interested, this is a good move from Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old showed with Peterborough that he can be a very good addition. With this deal, there is low risk attached to it as Norris is a free agent, so considering Portsmouth's need to strengthen in this area of the pitch, it is a good move by the club.

Clearly, the club was keen on bringing Macey back, but if the finances weren’t right, then Portsmouth have done the right thing and got a player that could become a shrewd move.