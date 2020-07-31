Portsmouth closing in on player agreement

Portsmouth are closing in on an agreement with Lee Brown to keep him at the club, as per Portsmouth reporter Andrew Moon on Twitter.

The men from Fratton Park will be looking to go better than the last two seasons that have seen them make the play-offs but fall at the semi-final stage.

Indeed, third time lucky is the mantra that they’ll be hoping to buy into when the campaign gets underway in September in League One, and they’ll be looking to add to their squad where they can in the coming weeks.

Brown, though, looks a player set to stick around on the south coast for a little while yet, with Moon revealing that it is getting very close to being done.

Lee Brown's new deal with #Pompey is "90% done" — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) July 31, 2020

Pompey have got plenty about them but they do really need to make this season count because keeping coming short in League One will eventually see the squad break up.

The Verdict

Keeping Brown is a sensible move from the club given the options they need at the back.

Some fans might be voicing their concerns on social media about the move but the full-back at least provides a decent option where they have seen exits in recent times.