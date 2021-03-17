Portsmouth closing in on appointment of 42-year-old as Jackett replacement

Danny Cowley will be the next Portsmouth manager after Kenny Jackett’s dismissal at the weekend, beating German Daniel Stendel to the role, per Neil Allen of Portsmouth News.

Cowley was said to be of interest to Charlton Athletic as well, but talkSPORT’s Alex Crook reported earlier this morning that he was no longer in the running for that particular job.

And that looks like it is because he has decided to take the hot-seat at Fratton Park, replacing Jackett after nearly four years in charge.

Jackett left Pompey outside the play-off places in League One and ended his tenure with an EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City on penalties.

And his incoming replacement could be considered a coup after last managing in the Championship, with Cowley joining Huddersfield back in September 2019 after a successful three years at Lincoln City, who he took from non-league to League One.

Cowley and his brother Nicky lasted just 10 months at the Terriers though – after guiding them away from relegation trouble they were sacked by Phil Hodgkinson, who wanted to pursue a different vision for the club both from a style of play view on the pitch and off the field – with Cowley reportedly wanting full control over transfers.

The Essex-born coach will arrive on the south coast looking to guide Pompey into the play-offs with just 12 games remaining – but first he needs to arrest the recent slump in form which has seen the club lose four games on the spin in the league.