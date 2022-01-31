Portsmouth close in on transfer deal for Sunderland player

Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Aiden O’Brien from Sunderland on a permanent transfer according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old’s contract at the Stadium of Light runs out at the end of the season and Danny Cowley believes he can utilise O’Brien’s versatility in the attacking third, as is mentioned in the piece.

Pompey are preparing to host Charlton Athletic this evening in League One, where a win could see them rise to ninth and increase belief that the play-offs are still achievable this season.

Transfer work continues in the background as the clock keeps ticking towards the 11pm deadline.

Tyler Walker has already come in from Coventry City to bolster the clubs attacking contingent this month, but luring O’Brien to Fratton Park as well looks to be very smart business, particularly in filling the whole left behind by seasoned League One marksman John Marquis.

O’Brien has been in and out of the side on Wearside this season and would join Denver Hume in moving from the Black Cats to Pompey in this window.

The project in place under Danny Cowley could excite the Republic of Ireland international, with another having just concluded after Sunderland sacked Lee Johnson on Sunday.

The Verdict

Aiden O’Brien looked to be establishing himself as a consistent performer at Championship level in his time at Millwall.

The move to such an enormous club in Sunderland appeared to be an attractive one at the time but for whatever reason it has not clicked.

Having struggled to cement a place in the starting XI under both Lee Johnson and Phil Parkinson, the chance to return back to the South comes at a good time.

There will of course be a fresh slate and a new era at Sunderland in the coming weeks when a new manager is appointed, however the certainty and identity of Portsmouth under Danny Cowley seems to be a refreshing opportunity for a player in need of a change to re-ignite his career.