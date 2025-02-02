Portsmouth are closing in on the loan signing of Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon.

According to The Athletic, Pompey are "on the brink" of completing a deal that will see the 20-year-old spend the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign at Fratton Park.

Gordon spent the first half of the season at Norwich City, and would have been hoping to develop rapidly at Carrow Road.

But he struggled for game time with Johannes Hoff Thorup's side - and the Reds made the decision to bring the player back to Anfield to assess his future.

Kaide Gordon's 2024/25 loan spell at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 10 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0

Key figures at the Merseyside club have concluded that he would be well served spending the remainder of the season on the south coast, with John Mousinho's side looking as though they have won the race for his signature.

Gordon, who spent time at Derby County before his move to Anfield, will need more game time elsewhere if he wants to give himself the best chance of securing a place in the Reds' first team in the future.

There's no shortage of competition for a first-team place on Merseyside - and Gordon hasn't featured in any of the Premier League giants' matchday squads since he returned from Carrow Road.

Portsmouth closing in on Kaide Gordon move

Pompey have made a number of additions during the January window, with Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews and Cohen Bramall coming in to strengthen their defence.

Isaac Hayden, who also signed for the club during this window, should also be able to contribute defensively.

Thomas Waddingham and Adil Aouchiche, meanwhile, should contribute in the final third.

And Gordon looks set to be their latest addition, with the player set to complete a loan switch to Fratton Park, according to The Athletic.

The player had been training with the Reds' U21 squad in recent weeks, whilst the top-tier outfit were finding another destination for the 20-year-old.

Kaide Gordon must make Portsmouth loan move count

Pompey may have done fairly well in terms of results in recent times, but they are still facing a battle against the drop.

With this, they will need some key attacking players to step up to the plate and make a difference.

Gordon, who didn't make much of an impact at Carrow Road, will be hoping to redeem himself by enjoying an excellent spell at Fratton Park.

At this stage of his career, Gordon needs to be winning as much game time as possible in his quest to develop.

And he will only get that game time if he can shine on the south coast, so he needs to impress in training and games.