Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has outlined the club’s January transfer window plans as they look to avoid relegation straight back to League One.

Pompey have endured a difficult return to the Championship, having gained promotion from the third tier in the previous campaign.

John Mousinho’s side have won just two of their opening 15 fixtures, and find themselves mired in the relegation battle in these early stages of the term.

The January transfer window could provide Portsmouth with an opportunity to improve their squad, and thus their chances of survival.

Planning will already be underway, with the market set to re-open in the new year.

Andy Cullen outlines Portsmouth’s January plans

Cullen has opened the door for the possibility of further loan deals being agreed, highlighting that there are two spots available in the squad for temporary additions.

He has also suggested that funds will be available for permanent deals, hinting at the international market as a possible source of incoming players, as well as those with expiring contracts.

“In terms of loans, we have space for two players to come into the squad,” said Cullen, via The News.

“We can have five on the team-sheet, so it’s an obvious area to look at.

“Loans are an area where you can bring in someone to immediately impact the team with their availability, being up to speed and clubs willing to enable their players coming on loan.

“But it’s not exclusive to that, because we’ll also be looking to see if there is an appetite for players we have been tracking to come in - and that club to release them for a fee.

“There will be some players, like last season with a couple of players we recruited in January, whose contracts are coming to an end in June.

“They could be leaving on a free transfer, so the club are willing to do business with you. Owen Moxon would be an example of that situation.

“Then there is the international market to look at, which we still feel provides us with excellent value.

“You pay a premium for English players - and we have one slot in terms of exemptions available to us unless we bring in an established international who qualifies under the GBE (governing body endorsement) rules.

“So it’s a mix of different strands in January.

“Yes, loans are one component as Eric [Eisner] did say, but there are also other areas we want to go in.”

Portsmouth league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 14th) Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 15 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 QPR 15 -13 10

Portsmouth are currently 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety in the middle of the November international break.

Last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Preston North End was only their second of the season, having drawn six and lost seven.

The team was boosted by the surprise return of Colby Bishop, who underwent heart surgery during the summer, scoring an 89th minute penalty upon his return.

Next up for Pompey is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on 23 November.

January will be crucial for Portsmouth

Portsmouth were busy in the summer, and made a number of additions that strengthened the team in preparation for life in the Championship.

But results haven’t quite been good enough, and perhaps one or two more additions will be needed in order to avoid the drop back into League One.

In that respect, it is promising for supporters that the club is being upfront and revealing their intentions for a busy winter market.

Mousinho deserves to be backed despite the team’s poor form, and a few more players coming in could make a huge difference in the second half of the campaign.