Portsmouth chase deals for Charlton and Wimbledon men

Portsmouth are looking to bolster their midfield options with the additions of AFC Wimbledon’s Luke McCormick and Charlton Athletic’s Alex Gilbey, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Ryan Tunnicliffe is reportedly close to sealing his Fratton Park departure, with the midfielder on the fringes of things down on the south coast at the present.

McCormick has emerged as a man in demand, with Bristol Rovers also hoping to strike a deal for the young midfielder, whilst Scottish club Hibernian are also in pursuit.

Gilbey, who certainly has the required abilities to continue operating at the top end of League One, has been missing from Charlton’s last two matchday squads in the third-tier.

It remains to be seen if Pompey will face any competition from other clubs in their pursuit for Gilbey, whilst the McCormick deal seems to be a more difficult one.

The verdict

It would be a surprise if both midfielders were brought to Fratton Park in what remains of this season, given the strength of options that Cowley already possesses in that position.

Portsmouth already have Louis Thompson, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery as midfield options, with McCormick and Gilbey likely wanting regular minutes if they were to depart their respective clubs.

Both Gilbey and McCormick possess versatility in abundance, and whilst both have played the majority of their minutes in a number eight role, they have both played more advanced and in the holding role too.

Portsmouth have shown plenty of promise during the early stages of this campaign and will have their sights set on challenging for promotion, meaning their recruitment is likely to have the Championship in mind.