Portsmouth are still searching for their first win back in the Championship, having gone nine games without a victory at the start of the 24/25.

As promising as John Mousinho’s side have looked in spells, they have been unable to turn their performances into results, with five draws and four defeats leaving them in the bottom three as we head into the international break.

Having said that, a heavy 6-1 defeat to Stoke City was a major wake-up call for everyone at Fratton Park, with the club struggling to create chances on a regular basis as the season has unfolded.

A lack of territory in the opposition half shows that Pompey are regularly touching water in their games of late, with FotMob showing no other side have had less touches in the opposition penalty box than the most-recent League One Champions.

Portsmouth’s attacking issues summed up by penalty box stat

While the South Coast side may have scored nine goals in as many games this season, they have also failed to register in three matches, with goalless draws against Luton Town and Sheffield United sat alongside a 3-0 defeat to West Brom.

While Mousinho’s side were handed one of the toughest starting set of fixtures of any club in the division, a lack of ability to put the pressure on their opposition’s penalty area has seen them struggled to pick up a victory.

With just 147 touches in the opposing penalty area so far this season, Pompey have had to do a lot of their work outside of the 18-yard area, with an average shot distance of 18.3 yards reflecting that.

There have been a number of occasions where the 2008 FA Cup winners have failed to reach double figures in terms of getting boot to ball within the goalkeeper’s handling zone, with the opening day against Leeds United seeing them do so just six times.

Of course, a Callum Lang double inspired the newly-promoted outfit to a 3-3 draw that day, but once the buzz of the new division has worn off, those sort of results will become less and less likely as the season goes on.

A 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough and 3-1 defeat to Sunderland also saw that particular metric fail to get into double figures, which only emphasises how under the cosh Mousinho’s side have been of late.

Things largely improved with the visit of Oxford United last time out, with 35 touches in the opposition box compared to the visitors’ 19 proving that a supposed easier fixture list after the international break could help change their fortunes in that regard, with the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday in waiting.

Least touches in opposition penalty area 24/25 Championship (FotMob) Portsmouth 147 Oxford United 153 Cardiff City 153 Preston North End 155 Burnley 166 Blackburn Rovers 168 As of 10/10/24

Having held their own in a large number of their fixtures so far without overly troubling at the other end themselves, the chance to perform against sides struggling so far this season will be a welcome break for Mousinho and co. with a tough start to the campaign able to be put behind them.

How Portsmouth compare to the rest of the Championship

While Pompey sit bottom of the pile in terms of touches in the opposition box, they sit only six touches behind fellow promoted side Oxford, who have got off to life in the second tier in a sprightly manner.

Des Buckingham’s [pictured] side have shown that results can be achieved without having much of the ball in the opposing third, with standout victories over Norwich City, Preston North End and Stoke City giving them plenty of hope for the season ahead.

Lowly Cardiff City (153) and Preston (155) also register lowly in terms of getting a hold of the ball near the opponents’ goal, while it may surprise a few to see Burnley (166) and Blackburn Rovers (168) sitting near the bottom of that particular table.

With just three goals in their last five league outings, Pompey will know they have to address the issues in the final third of the pitch, and with some games on the horizon that will be earmarked for picking up points, there will be every hope they can turn their fortunes around before too long.