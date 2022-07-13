Portsmouth casting eyes over player recently released from Reading

After impressing on trial with Reading towards the end of last season, Paul Ince added Terell Thomas to his squad for the final eight games of the season last year.

However, after spending the first six of these games on the bench, he featured just in the final two games of the season for the Royals.

Following the end of the season, Thomas was one of the players who left the club as a free agent and due to the club needing to cut down their wage bill, he wasn’t offered fresh terms with the club.

However, The News has reported that the 26-year-old is now on trial with Portsmouth in League One ahead of the new season.

Danny Cowley has been open to the possibility of free agents this summer and Thomas was part of the squad that played in the club’s friendly with Bristol City which ended 0-0.

Given the player is is need of a contract, Pompey are under no pressure to offer him a deal too soon so they will no doubt continue to use him in pre-season games to see how he does and whether he is worthy of a contract.

However, given the player’s experience at this level, if he can put in the performances, you could see this being a signing that Cowley goes for.

The Verdict:

Thomas is in need of some regular game time which is probably one of the reasons why Pompey are right not to jump straight on this one and give him time to prove he is able to be a solid addition to the team.

However, this could prove to be a solid signing for Cowley and one he needs in his side for next season. As it stands Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson are the two centre-backs at the club with others available to fill in but Thomas would provide a natural back-up option in this position.

On a free transfer, as someone with solid experience in the football league, this could be a solid signing for Pompey.