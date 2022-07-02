Portsmouth casting eyes over former Liverpool player

Portsmouth are casting eyes over former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom, it has emerged.

As per The News, the former Liverpool and Derby County player is currently on trial with Pompey ahead of the League One campaign getting underway later this month.

At just 29-years-old Wisdom has plenty of playing years ahead of him, and arrived in Portsmouth training on Friday.

It remains to be seen how long the defender is on trial, but he will certainly be hoping to seal himself a Fratton Park deal ahead of the new season.

Wisdom has been a free agent since leaving Derby County last summer at the end of his contract.

The player had reported back to training ahead of securing a new contract, but due to the transfer embargo placed upon them, the Rams were unable to offer one to him.

Following that, Wisdom had a short trial with Birmingham City, but never signed terms at St. Andrews.

During his four years at Pride Park, Wisdom made 145 appearances for the club.

38 of these came in the Championship in the 2020/21 season as the Rams survived relegation.

The Verdict

This is a really interesting one for Portsmouth.

Wisdom’s trial with Birmingham City clearly didn’t work out, but had it not been for Derby’s embargo, he would have been playing regular Championship football last season.

With Mahlon Romeo having departed back to Millwall after his Fratton Park loan spell, and now having joined Cardiff City, right-back is certainly a position of need for Danny Cowley this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one plays out in the coming weeks.