Ambition levels will be high at Portsmouth this summer as John Mousinho looks to assemble a squad that is able to compete for League One promotion.

Pompey finished eighth in England's third tier last time out and displayed some really positive signs under the leadership of the former Oxford United and Burton Albion defender, but will be looking to up it a gear for the 2023/24 season.

The transfer window is yet to fully open or operate at its max, however, it is evident that Pompey's recruitment team and the club's hierarchy have been busy over the last couple of weeks.

As per a report from Football Insider, Pompey are considering a move for AFC Bournemouth attacker Christian Saydee.

Who is Bournemouth forward and Portsmouth target Christian Saydee?

London born and spending several years at Reading's academy, Saydee arrived at Bournemouth in 2019, embarking on loan spells with Poole Town and Weymouth during the early stages of his time with the south coast club.

During the second half of the 2021/22 League One campaign, Saydee was sent to Burton Albion on loan, appearing 18 times in the league for the Brewers without finding the back of the net.

At the start of the last campaign, Saydee joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan and the attacker converted seven third tier goals in 35 appearances, which consisted of 30 starts.

Saydee has managed six appearances in a Bournemouth shirt since his July 2021 debut in a 5-0 victory over MK Dons, with the exciting attacker netting and assisting during that game.

Should Portsmouth strengthen their interest in the Bournemouth front man?

At this stage, the report reveals that Pompey hold a mere interest in the 21-year-old, however, it did mention that Bournemouth could be tempted by permanent offers this summer.

Portsmouth have kept a close eye on the exciting prospect and have been in contact with the Premier League outfit regarding his availability.

Of course, the level of interest outside of Hampshire and the fee that the Cherries may demand could complicate things but when considering the ability the high ceiling he comes with and proven ability at League One level at a fairly early stage of his career, this could be a worthwhile investment.

There appears to be a deal to be done and it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth's interest strengthens at any point over the next few weeks.