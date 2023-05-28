Portsmouth and Cardiff City are interested in Notts County wing-back Aaron Nemane, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Who is Aaron Nemane?

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester City, and his career had taken him to Scotland, Belgium and the Netherlands, before he joined Torquay in 2019, with a move to the Magpies happening two years later.

And, Nemane has shone at Meadow Lane, which includes featuring in 40 games as the side memorably won promotion to the Football League after a dramatic play-off final win over Chesterfield.

However, with Nemane’s contract expiring in the coming weeks, there are doubts about his long-term future, as reporter Dan Marsh revealed that whilst Notts County are keen to keep the player, he is set to have offers from higher up the pyramid.

“Portsmouth and Cardiff City are admirers of Notts County wing-back Aaron Nemane, who is out of contract this summer. Nemane has been offered a new deal but has interest elsewhere.”

Ultimately, that contract situation means it’s the player that holds the power here, as he is free to move where he wants ahead of next season. The prospect of remaining with Notts County is sure to appeal though, as they look to make it back-to-back promotions next season.

Meanwhile, both Pompey and Cardiff are expected to be busy this summer, with the Welsh side set to be under new management, whilst John Mousinho is preparing for his first full season at Fratton Park.

This would be a smart move for either club

Some fans of Portsmouth or especially Cardiff may not be too excited by the prospect of signing a player who has just played in the National League, but that would be an unfair assessment. Notts County have played some superb football this season and Nemane was key to that with his pace and ability down the right flank.

So, to get someone like that on a free transfer would be a smart bit of business, with Nemane set to enter his peak years as well, so he should be able to improve.

Both clubs need new additions this summer, and they will both be operating on a budget, so they are going to have to be intelligent with their recruitment, and this would be a good start for either club.