Portsmouth are embroiled in a race to stay up, with a whole host of clubs fighting it out to secure their Championship status.

John Mousinho's side have been a threat going forward this season, but defensive frailties have been a major concern, with 54 goals conceded in their first 31 games.

Pompey's home form will be crucial to their survival, with six of their seven wins this season coming at Fratton Park. The ground has seen impressive victories, as the likes of Bristol City, Swansea City, and Coventry City have all been comfortably beaten.

If they do manage to survive, Portsmouth will have done exceptionally well, given their relatively small budget compared to other teams in the league. This could attract interest from other clubs in the summer, with the likes of Callum Lang and Nicolas Schmid having caught the eye with their performances.

Callum Lang expected to draw interest in the summer

With the potential of a player departure in the summer, Football League World spoke to their resident Portsmouth pundit, Miltos Ioannidis, who revealed that he expects Lang to attract the most interest in the next window.

"I think Callum Lang is definitely that player (to attract the most interest)," said Ioannidis.

"If you look at the impact he has had on our season so far, not just in terms of goals or assists, I think he has made a huge contribution to the way we have played. He has been integral every time we try to create an attack; it stems from Callum Lang one way or another.

"He is a constant source of energy, constantly pressing, and his presence all around is just brilliant. He has been a phenomenal player for us this season and has really stepped up.

"I am sure that, unfortunately for us, he will not be short of options this summer. I hope and pray that we manage to keep hold of him, but I am sure there will be clubs that will come knocking for him."

Callum Lang's monumental impact

While Lang's goal statistics have somewhat been swayed by the four he managed against the Sky Blues in December, he has still been integral to them securing points.

One of the first names on Mousinho's team sheet, his work off the ball is truly remarkable, with the attacking midfielder ranking exceptionally highly among his positional peers. When considering key metrics such as possession won in the final third, aerial duels won, duels won, and blocks, he ranks in the top nine percent, according to FotMob.

Meanwhile, he also has a huge presence at getting his side up the pitch, with his 50 fouls won and three penalties awarded ranking highly in the division.

Callum Lang and where he ranks in the percentile of attacking midfielders/wingers Goals 10 98% Fouls Won 50 96% Penalties Awarded 3 100% Possession Won in the Final Third 31 100% Recoveries 89 86% Aerial Duels Won 28 94% Duels Won 129 93% Blocks 21 91% Source: FotMob

As Ioannidis alluded to, he is far more than just a finisher and losing him this summer would be a real dampener for Mousinho.

If they were to be relegated, he would likely be high on the shortlists of several second-tier clubs, making it even more crucial for Portsmouth to finish outside the bottom three.