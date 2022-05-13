Portsmouth bracing themselves for interest in 26-year-old as summer transfer window looms

Portsmouth are believed to be bracing themselves for interest in Ronan Curtis ahead of the summer transfer window, according to BBC journalist Andrew Moon.

It is understood that teams from outside of the United Kingdom have been keen to sign Curtis in the past and that Pompey have rejected offers for him from elsewhere.

After providing 17 direct goal contributions in 42 league appearances for Portsmouth during the 2020/21 campaign, the 26-year-old would have been hoping to spearhead a push for a top-six finish last season.

However, despite the fact that Curtis was able to score eight goals and provide eight assists in the third-tier for Pompey, Danny Cowley’s side finished 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

In order to move forward as a club next season, Portsmouth will need to keep some of their key players at Fratton Park and add some extra quality to their squad.

When you consider that Curtis’ current deal at Pompey is set to run until 2023, the upcoming window does represent an opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Yet given that Curtis has demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Portsmouth are reluctant to part ways with the winger this summer.

The Verdict

For Portsmouth to emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion later this year, they ought to be doing everything they can to keep Curtis at the club.

During his career to date, the winger has provided an impressive total of 72 direct goal contributions in 159 appearances in the third-tier.

Having recorded a respectable average SofaScore match rating of 7.10 at this level last season, the Republic of Ireland international will be confident in his ability to cause all kinds of issues for Portsmouth’s opponents in the upcoming campaign.

Unless Pompey receive a huge bid for Curtis in the coming months, the winger is likely to stay at Fratton Park as the club aim to reach new heights under the guidance of Cowley.