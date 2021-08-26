Portsmouth boss offers update on Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Preston North End transfer target

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that there hasn’t been any recent interest in winger Ronan Curtis from Sky Bet Championship clubs.

The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move away from Fratton Park this summer, with the trio of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Preston North End all said to be fans of the player.

Indeed even Curtis himself has outlined his desire to play in a higher league and it appears that the Irish international did receive various approaches earlier in the transfer window.

Alas there has yet to be any real movement over a potential departure and now Cowley has provided an update on the situation involving his star man:

“There hasn’t (been any recent interest).

“Ronan is pretty focussed – he understands the situation.

“He would love the opportunity to go and play at a higher level.

“I train all my players every day to improve them, so I would worry if they didn’t have those ambitions and aspirations.

“But he also knows the situation. He has a long contract here and he also understands we’re just coming out of a pandemic and the Championship has hardly spent any money, very little really.”

12 of these 25 Portsmouth facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 This weekend's opponents Wigan Athletic poached two of Portsmouth's players this summer. True or False? True False

Curtis has been a consistent performer for Pompey at League One level since previously signing for the club from Derry City back in the summer of 2018 and will now be looking to kick on for the South Coast side.

The versatile attacker currently has two years left on his contract with the club.

The Verdict

Quite frankly, things just haven’t worked out for Curtis this summer and as a result he is going to be staying at Fratton Park for the time being.

Clubs in the Championship simply cannot afford to sign a player of his talents and as long as Pompey’s asking price isn’t met, he won’t be going anywhere fast.

Cowley has made it clear since the beginning that he wouldn’t stand in the player’s way, but if the bids aren’t forthcoming, there isn’t much more too it.

The hope will be now that the winger can really kick on and help the club to get promotion back to the second tier.