Portsmouth boss name-checks Millwall man as uncertainty looms around long-term future

Danny Cowley has admitted that he’s an admirer of Ben Thompson as speculation builds over a move for the player. Reports from BBC’s Andrew Moon have claimed that the Millwall midfielder could be lined up for a move to Fratton Park this summer with the player facing an uncertain future at The Den. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract under Gary Rowett and with first team opportunities limited of late it means that he could be allowed to leave the club for the right fee. It remains to be seen if the circumstances will be right regarding a move, but speaking to the press, Portsmouth boss Cowley has admitted that it’s a situation that the League One club are monitoring with the view to a potential summer move. Speaking to Portsmouth News, Cowley said: “We know Ben – Ben’s a really good player. He’s a player with huge energy, an infectious enthusiasm and a really good timer and arriver.

“Ben’s someone we know well, but we’re respectful that he’s a Milwall player.

“We know he’s someone who’s a Championship player on Championship wages with a Championship contract.”

He added: “When they go into the last year of their contracts, in general, probably the loan option would be the best option for those types of players.

“But then the parent club need an enthusiasm to do that type of deal when they are in the last year of their contracts. They tend to not want to do that. If a player is surplus to requirements, they tend to want to cash in on the asset.

“With the boys who have one year left, you can sometimes get really good value, though.

“But that’s not normally in June, it’s normally closer to the end of the window when people are trying to create funds for themselves to use.

“That’s when the chain starts moving for that to happen.”

The verdict This could be a really good move for Portsmouth. Ben Thompson is a really smooth operator in the middle of the park – something that we’ve seen in fits and starts at The Den. Of course the midfielder has previously spent time on loan at Fratton Park and made quite a suggestion so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pompey make a move if the opportunity arose. However with the summer transfer window in its early stages, this is one that could rumble on for a little while yet.