Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that while he is interested in re-signing Joe Pigott from Ipswich Town this summer, he will not be able to offer the forward the guarantee of regular first-team football.

Pigott joined Pompey last year as part of a deal which saw Marcus Harness clinch a move to Portman Road.

Signed on a temporary basis by Portsmouth, the forward was deployed primarily as a substitute in League One due to the presence of Colby Bishop.

26 of Pigott's 35 appearances came off the bench as he provided seven direct goal contributions at this level for Pompey.

Bishop meanwhile was a stand-out performer in this particular division during the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as finding the back of the net on 20 occasions, Bishop also provided three assists for his Portsmouth team-mates.

Portsmouth confirmed via their official website last week that Pigott had returned to Ipswich following the conclusion of the latest term.

Fellow loanees Di'Shon Bernard, Owen Dale, Matt Macey and Dane Scarlett have also linked up with their respective parent-clubs.

What has Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said about Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott?

Making reference to Pigott, Mousinho has suggested that he would be interested in making a move for the forward, but cannot offer assurances regarding game-time.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: "I don’t know what Ipswich’s plans are for Joe next year.

‘I’ve asked him to let us know what that looks like.

"I don’t know if they want to loan him out or possibly see if there's a permanent deal out there for him.

‘But we would be interested in bringing him back and I’ve had a conversation to Joe about that.

"It’s going to be a case of finances and what he wants to do.

"We really, really value what he did for us this season – and I’ve told him that.

"I thought he was excellent.

"When we used him as a nine he did really well, while when needed as a 10 or a wide left – as in the last game of the season – he was brilliant.

"He’ll now have interest from clubs that will want to play him for 46 games next year, but that probably isn’t the case here because of how well Colby has done.

"We want to be honest with Joe about that.

"We’ve been playing one up top and I don’t think anyone would argue Colby fully deserves his place in the side – so that has been difficult for the other two centre-forwards.

"If Joe wants to be right in with a chance of playing 46 games, that’s probably not here, so that’s something he needs to think about."

Will Joe Pigott seal a return to Fratton Park this summer?

With Mousinho revealing that Pigott will be forced to settle for a limit on how many games he will be able to play next season, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the Ipswich man.

The forward is extremely unlikely to force his way into Ipswich's side in the upcoming term due to the presence of Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead, and thus a permanent departure from Portman Road may be on the cards.

Unless he is willing to settle for a back-up role for Bishop at Pompey, Pigott may find it more beneficial to join another side who are keen to start him week-in, week-out at this level.

Given that there is no guarantee that the forward will seal a return to Portsmouth, Mousinho should line up a list of alternative targets ahead of the upcoming window.