Portsmouth boss Jackett hints at midfield overhaul after poor run of form

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said he could be ready to try a new midfield partnership after his side failed to beat Fleetwood Town at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

The 2-2 draw means his side are now sat fourth in the League One table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

After going behind early on his side fought back and within three minutes of the restart after half-time were ahead through a Harry Souttar own goal.

However, the defender made amends minutes later and the match finished all square.

In an attempt to break Fleetwood down, Andy Cannon was moved from his normal number 10 role into a deeper position and Jackett said he might stick with the experiment.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s clash with Accrington Stanley, Jackett said: “I wanted to have a look at Tom Naylor and Andy Cannon as a midfield pair – and also open up the 10 position for me.

“I did think there were moments in Andy and we want him to get into a good rhythm now and try to play as much as possible because he’s a good player.

“He didn’t look out of place there at all. Sometimes maybe it’s a little easier to get on the ball in that position rather than further forward.”

The verdict

Portsmouth have taken just two wins from their last five league matches and are losing ground on their rivals as a result.

Coventry City are now seven points clear of them, while they have been overtaken by an in-form Oxford United side.

Therefore, in order to keep hopes of automatic promotion alive a change was probably needed and it will be interesting to see how this plays out.