Portsmouth boss Jackett assesses close-run League One promotion race

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has delivered his assessment of the run-in in the League One promotion race, with just 11 matches left to play of the season.

As things stand, the division, as with every other in the EFL, is currently suspended and set to re-commence on April 3 and when it does it will play host to the tightest promotion race in the country.

Pompey currently sit in fourth place. Coventry sit five points clear at the top of the table with Rotherham in second, two points ahead of the chasing pack.

Just one point separates third-placed Oxford United and eighth-placed Wycombe.

“We’ve worked hard to get ourselves into a really good position,” Jackett said in an interview with The News.

“Coventry are away a little bit, but even so when you have a lead going into the last nine or two games that’s not easy either. That’s quite a difficult situation sometimes.

“Anyway, it looks open and it looks open for us. There’s a good chance and a good opportunity.”

It is Portsmouth, however, who face the toughest run-in of any of the promotion contenders with matches against Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United still to come in their closing run.

Prior to the suspension of the league, they had won just one of their previous three matches, failing to beat two promotion-rivals in Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town.

The verdict

The League One promotion race has to be one of the main factors in continuing the season to a conclusion.

It simply has to be decided. To either void it now or, worse, just leave teams where they are and finish there, would damage the integrity of the competition significantly and surely lead to a lot of legal problems.

If it is completed, I do really worry for Portsmouth’s chances. They have been very poor against others challenging at the top this season and with three more still to play, it could prove too much for them.