Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley speaks out on Michael Jacobs’ current status

Portsmouth have had to make do without regular first-team player Michael Jacobs over the last week, with the midfielder last featuring for the side in their game against Doncaster.

The side though may have had to play without the midfielder against Crewe at the weekend had the game gone ahead. The clash itself was postponed – but they look likely to still be without Jacobs for their next fixture against Shrewsbury in midweek.

That’s because Danny Cowley has revealed to The News that the player has hurt his knee – but he is hopeful that the setback will be ‘short-term rather than long-term.’

That is because the 30-year-old has been instrumental for Pompey this year. In just 15 League One outings for the club, he has managed five goals and two assists – and has established himself as one of their best players in the centre of the park.

Having also played at left midfield and also slightly more attacking at left wing, he is also versatile – and with the play-off places just above them in the division, it will be a blow to have to spend any time without Jacobs in the squad.

Pompey boss Cowley though has stated that it will only see the player miss ‘weeks rather than months’ which will be music to the ears of supporters. In the meantime though, the side will have to find an ample replacement for a man who has come to be increasingly crucial to the Fratton Park outfit picking up results.

Speaking to The News about his injury, Cowley said: “We are hopeful it is going to be short-term rather than long-term. It’ll be weeks rather than months but there’s lots of inflammation around the knee at the moment, but we hope weeks rather than months.

“Michael will be a big miss, he’s in a really good moment.” There is some good news for Portsmouth fans though, with the boss also revealing that Ryan Tunnicliffe is on the mend and could even feature again soon, as he stated: “Ryan is getting back to fitness and he’s such an important player for us. He’s had a really nasty hamstring injury and we are getting him back to full fitness which will be a real plus for us going forward.” The Verdict Michael Jacobs has been really solid for Portsmouth this year – arguably one of their best players when he has featured – and so him being sidelined is a blow regardless of how long it is for. He’s proven over the course of his career that at League One he can be an excellent player, doing well with Wigan before heading to Fratton Park. This Portsmouth squad does have talent in its ranks though and there are certainly players that can step in for the interim. Whether they can have the same output and the same impact on games as Jacobs is another matter but right now Pompey obviously have no choice. It gives another player a chance to come in and stake a claim though before his return from injury. Based on the 30-year-old’s showings in recent weeks though, Jacobs has that midfield berth nailed down and should be straight back into the fold when he is match fit again.