Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reveals thoughts on League One transfer target

Kieran Sadlier is a man in-demand this season and one club believed to be keen to sign him is Portsmouth, as reported by Football League World exclusive sources.

Now, boss Danny Cowley has no doubt stirred the pot further by admitting to The News that he has previously had an interest in his services before he became boss at Pompey.

The 27-year-old has played in only 12 games for current club Rotherham so far this season and has managed one goal and with a lack of game-time apparent for the player, a move away could suit both the Millers and the midfielder in the winter window. There are three sides keen to sign him in Charlton, Portsmouth and Bolton but it is Danny Cowley who has been the first to clearly express an interest – or at least a previous one – in Sadlier.

With Pompey trying to kick on and push for a play-off spot in the second half of the campaign, signing Sadlier would certainly not be a bad move. He is clearly a player that Danny Cowley is familiar with, having identified him in the past – and the boss has now revealed to The News that he did in fact have a prior interest in his services.

Back when he was in charge at Lincoln, the manager has made it clear that he was eager to bring him in, only for the player to instead head to Doncaster. The winter window then could finally be the chance for the boss to get his man, albeit at Fratton Park instead.

Speaking about the player, he said: “He’s a player I know well. I actually watched him play in Ireland for Cork City against Dundalk in the Irish Cup final a few years ago.

“Off the back of that he went to Doncaster and did really well at Doncaster. We were quite keen to sign him at Lincoln at that time, but Doncaster were quite a bit more powerful than us back then.”

It means that Cowley then certainly does have a long-standing interest in the midfielder. If he is up for sale this month, then it could certainly be a deal that finally comes off for the boss.

The Verdict

Kieran Sadlier is a solid addition at League One level and if he isn’t going to get much more action at Rotherham, then he could definitely benefit from a move to Portsmouth.

It’s clear that Danny Cowley is familiar with the midfielder and that could mean he gets regular action at Fratton Park if he was to move – and that the former Lincoln man would also know how to get the best out of him. He would certainly play more of a part for Pompey than he is at Rotherham now.

If a deal can be done, then it could be an agreement that benefits both parties then. Portsmouth are on the hunt for players that can strengthen their squad for the second half of the campaign and implement more of the philosophy that Cowley wants at Fratton Park and Sadlier would fit that bill.

There were already reports that Portsmouth were keen to do business – and now the boss has revealed this prior interest, it would come as no surprise to see him launch another bid for his services.