Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley responds to transfer speculation involving Lincoln City and Hearts target

Danny Cowley has refused to reveal any details over Portsmouth’s apparent pursuit of former Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop this summer, as per a recent interview he gave to Hampshire Live.

The 24-year-old was recently released by the Tractor Boys and is now a free agent after departing Portman Road after seven years with his boyhood club.

As recently reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, the energetic midfield player is now said to be a target for Pompey, Lincoln City, MK Dons and Hearts this summer.

However Cowley has refused to be drawn on the speculation linking his side with a deal for Bishop, as he stated the following on the matter in hand recently:

“It wouldn’t be intelligent of me to comment on any of the speculation because ultimately, I think it would just put us in a position of disadvantage.

“While I would love to communicate and give a clear understanding to our supporters as to the players that we are trying to sign, I think if I did that, I’d actually put ourselves in a weakened position and I am not willing to do that.

“I think we just have to keep going about our work intelligently, keep doing as much detail and as much we can in regards to due diligence.

“By doing that, we can’t eliminate the risk, which I don’t think you can anyway in recruitment in any walk of life, but you can minimalize it.”

Bishop was a regular for Ipswich last term and made 38 appearances for Paul Cook’s side across all competitions before being deemed as surplus to requirements by the Town boss.

Portsmouth currently only have two senior midfielders on their books in the form of Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams.

The Verdict

Bishop would be an ideal addition for Pompey moving forwards as they are currently really short in that area of the pitch after seeing the likes of Andy Cannon and Ben Close depart in recent weeks.

The midfielder is still only 24 and has some great experience to his name from his time at Ipswich Town.

Naturally there is interest in the player from other clubs, so it is up to Cowley and co to convince the Cambridge born player that he would be best served by moving to Fratton Park this summer.

Winning the race for players of this calibre will be crucial if Pompey are to be up there challenging form promotion once again.