Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley makes selection admission ahead of MK Dons clash

Portsmouth will be looking to put their recent blip in form behind them tomorrow when they face Milton Keynes Dons.

After winning their opening three league fixtures against Fleetwood Town, Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town, Pompey have hit a stumbling block in recent weeks.

Held to a 0-0 draw by Doncaster Rovers last month, Portsmouth went on to suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic.

Danny Cowley’s side were beaten again in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday by AFC Wimbledon.

Whereas Pompey’s defending in this particular fixture left a lot to be desired, one of their players managed to produce an eye-catching display at Plough Lane.

Having recently been linked with moves to Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, Ellis Harrison illustrated his talent to Cowley by netting a hat-trick in Portsmouth’s 5-3 defeat to Wimbledon.

The forward will now be looking to make his first league start of the season in tomorrow’s showdown with MK Dons.

Making reference to Harrison, Cowley has admitted that the forward could be in line to feature for Portsmouth this weekend.

Speaking to The News about Harrison, the 42-year-old said: “Ellis is available to select.

“He has trained for quite a while now, his numbers were very good (at Wimbledon).

“Forget his goals, the physical output in terms of his volume, running 12k, in terms of his high speed and high intensity, it was good, close to 1,000 metres.

“He scored three goals and is in a good moment. “He has fought hard to get into this moment, so Ellis is right at the forefront of my mind.” The Verdict Although it is fair to say that Harrison has failed to live up to expectations since joining Portsmouth in 2019, he may be able to use the momentum gained from his recent display against Wimbledon to push on in the coming months. Particularly underwhelming last season, the 27-year-old was only able to find the back of the net on four occasions in the third-tier despite making 25 appearances for Pompey. By improving his consistency in League One, Harrison could force his team-mate John Marquis to step up his performance levels. If these two players find the back of the net for Portsmouth on a regular basis, they could potentially spearhead a push for automatic promotion.