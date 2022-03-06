Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley makes red card admission in win over Accrington Stanley

Danny Cowley believes Marcus Harness’s red card was avoidable after the forward was fouled in the lead up to the punishment from the referee in Portsmouth’s win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The red card was the first for Harness in his career and gave Portsmouth plenty to do after being sent for an early bath in the 21st minute.

The former Burton forward produced a rash challenge from behind on defender Ross Sykes with 69 minutes left on the clock.

Despite being a man down, Pompey added three more goals to their tally to claim an emphatic win that keeps them in the hunt for a League One play-off place.

However, manager Danny Cowley believes the situation with regards to the sending off could have been avoided had the referee acted on the foul on Harness seconds before the incident.

He told Hampshire Live: “It was a massive foul in the lead up, it was a massive foul. He’s gone right through the back of Marcus, just so clear.

“I just think with good refereeing in that moment, the incident doesn’t happen if he blows his whistle. He doesn’t and then Marcus, he’ll be disappointed with the way he reacted.”

It was an act of petulance from Harness who will understand he let his teammates down with his reaction.

Cowley was quick to defend the Republic of Ireland international, as he added: “We said at half-time that ‘he’s been brilliant for us this season, Marcus.

“So many times he has won us games and if you are good teammates then you have each other’s back in a difficult moment. They had his back today and that performance, I was proud of them.”

The Verdict

It was a rash decision from Marcus Harness who will rightly be frustrated with his decision to commit a needless challenge. However, as Cowley pointed out, the situation could have been defused quickly by the official.

Even so, Harness, having been playing senior football for a while now should understand that he will be on the end of some poor challenges. With his ability, he will naturally be a target for opposition teams.

The negative is, Portsmouth could now lose him for three games which could impact that aspirations of finishing in the top six.