Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley makes Ipswich Town claim ahead of League One clash

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has claimed that everybody in the division expects Ipswich Town to be automatically promoted from League One this season.

The Tractor Boys sit second in the third tier table at present, with Cowley’s Portsmouth side level on points, but third on goal difference.

The two sides are set to meet tomorrow afternoon, with Pompey travelling away to Portman Road.

Putting the pressure on their division rivals, though, the Pompey boss has made the above claim, also stating that they are ‘doing it in a different way’ to Portsmouth.

“Everybody in the division anticipates Ipswich making the automatic promotion places,” Cowley told The News, talking up the club’s weekend opponents.

“It’s the players they have, how well coached they are, the way they have started the season. If you finish close to Ipswich then you’ll probably have had a very good season.

“They’re probably doing it in a different way to us, they’ve had the opportunity to recruit some of the best players from their rivals, such as taking Marcus Harness from us.”

After explaining why Pompey sold Harness to their rivals, Cowley added: “They are doing it in a slightly different way from us, it’s a slightly different strategy, we know what we’re trying to achieve and every club has different ways of trying to be successful.”

“But we are a team which is a work in progress, we’re trying to improve every day.”

Kick off between the two sides in Suffolk tomorrow is set for 3PM.

The Verdict

These are certainly interesting comments by Danny Cowley.

Whilst he is not exactly wrong, you do feel that there could potentially be a bit of trying to take the pressure off of his team going into this weekend’s match.

His comments suggest Ipswich are ready made promotion candidates and that Portsmouth are a work in progress, which to me comes across as perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised if Portsmouth get beat.

Whilst that comment is certainly valid, things are rarely as black and white as that in football, and that is why both sides are level on points going into the weekend.

Indeed, it does look set to be a cracking match up and it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top.