Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley makes admission over player’s future

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that he won’t rule out giving midfielder Jay Mingi a contract at Portsmouth as he continues to remain on trial with the South Coast club.

The 20-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic this summer and is seeking to earn a deal with Pompey as he continually strives to build up his fitness following two muscle tears.

A former West Ham academy product, Mingi is currently training at the Sky Bet League One club’s base as he attempts to get back to match fitness and there is still a chance that he could stick around for the long term.

Speaking about the youngster recently, Cowley was quick to stress that he would be willing to hand the defensive midfielder a deal if the opportunity arose:

“He had a grade two tear at the top of his adductor and a grade one tear in his piriformis.

“He was playing on with it, so he was either stupid or unbelievably brave – I’ll go for the latter!

“We are very open-minded about what we can do with him.”

Mingi went on to feature for Charlton on two occasions at senior level before being let go at the end of last season and arguably still has a very bright future in the game.

The 20-year-old midfielder is also capable of filling in at centre back when required.

The Verdict

This could be a very shrewd addition by Pompey if they choose to offer Mingi a deal, as he is clearly a player that has a lot of potential.

He has been unlucky with injuries but clearly Cowley is ready to be patient with him as he can see the talent that the player has.

Pompey would be bringing in an option that can progress within their youth set up before pushing for a spot in the first team, which is sure to be something that will have attracted the former Lincoln City boss.

Mingi will certainly be buoyed by Cowley’s comments and it will be intriguing to see if he does earn a deal at Fratton Park after all.