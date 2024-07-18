John Mousinho has revealed that Portsmouth are not in the running for in-demand winger Karamoko Dembele, who is said to be interesting the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

The Pompey boss told The News that his side were not looking into a deal for the Stade Brestois winger, who was on loan with Blackpool in League One last season.

They certainly aren't unaware of the former wonderkid's talents. Dembele played against Portsmouth twice last season, with the first time was when the Tangerines ended their opposition's 27-game unbeaten streak in the third division with a romping 4-0 win at Fratton Park. The 21-year-old provided an assist that day.

Over the course of the 2023/24 League One campaign, Dembele registered 21 combined goals and assists for Neil Critchley's side, which, understandably, has led to such interest in his services this summer.

Karamoko Dembele's 23/24 League One stats Apps 39 Starts 29 Goals 8 Assists 13 Big chances created 15 Key passes per game 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

He joined his current club Brest in the summer of 2022 from Celtic, where he first made his name in the world of football, being mentioned in the same breath as the great Lionel Messi as a teenager.

His move to France hasn't allow Dembele to show his full capabilities - the attacking midfielder has only played 16 league matches, which included no starts - Blackpool however did provide that platform, and now he looks to be ready to take the next step in his young career; but it doesn't look likely to be with Portsmouth.

John Mousinho rules out Portsmouth move for Karamoko Dembele

Portsmouth manager Mousinho, who has most recently led his side to the League One title in his first full season as a boss, has said that his side are not pursuing Dembele.

Darren Witcoop had stated that they, Wednesday and Derby had all sent offers to Brest for the 21-year-old. The Bolton News also reported that Dembele is a key target for Wanderers this summer on a permanent basis.

Mousinho has denied his side's interest though, and said, via The News: "There’s nothing in that at the moment, that’s another one there’s no preparing or readying a bid!"

Karamoko Dembele would have been a great addition for Portsmouth

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Mousinho is bluffing a bit and there is some interest in the 21-year-old.

However, because of the adamant nature of what he said when speaking about Dembele, it's probably best to take the boss at his word, which is a shame for Pompey fans as it would have been an exciting signing.

Portsmouth aren't short of wingers. On top of their pre-existing options of Paddy Lane, Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte, they have signed Josh Murphy as a free agent from Oxford United and Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough.

They were also reported to be preparing a bid for ex-loanee Abu Kamara, who would've bulked out their wide artillery even more, but, again, the manager has played down these suggestions.

Dembele is a slightly different type of profile though. He likes to come inside from the right channel and do damage from in-field, almost in a number ten position, as well as be willing to hug the touchline at times if needs be.

This would have brought a slightly different tactical dynamic to Mousinho's arsenal, and one that would have excited that Fratton Park crowd.