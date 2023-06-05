AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ethan Chislett is at the centre of a transfer battle for his signature with several League One sides looking to sign him this summer.

Chislett is out of contract later this month but has been offered a new contract by the Dons, but is likely to leave with three League One sides in the queue for him according to Football Insider.

Bolton, Portsmouth and Wycombe are all keen on bringing the midfielder on a free transfer as they look to strengthen their sides this summer.

Who is Ethan Chislett?

24-year-old Chislett is an attacking midfielder who has been an important member of the team for AFC Wimbledon since his arrival at Plough Lane in 2020.

Chislett came through the academy at Southampton before dropping into non-league for Metropolitan Police, Basingstoke Town and Aldershot Town.

The South African joined AFC Wimbledon in 2020, making 124 appearances and scoring 16 during his time and now looks set to leave the club.

Will Ethan Chislett leave AFC Wimbledon?

Despite being offered a new deal by the Dons, it's likely that Chislett will leave with several clubs circling round the attacking midfielder.

Johnnie Jackson's side finished 21st last season having struggled to following their relegation from League One in the 2021/22 campaign.

Wimbeldon's poor season last season will likely play in Chislett's thinking when he chooses his next move with another season in League Two.

Having scored 11 goals in 49 appearances last season, he was a standout player for Wimbledon, and the Dons will know that sort of form likely leads to speculation and interest from elsewhere.

Who is interested in signing Chislett?

Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Wycombe are all reportedly in the hunt for Chislett according to the report from Football Insider.

All three sides finished in the top ten in League One last season, showing how much of an impact Chislett had last season with his attacking prowess playing a key role in helping Wimbledon stay in League Two last season.

And those teams will have aspirations of pushing for promotion, which will make the task of convincing Chislett to stay with the London club much harder.

Couple that with the resources being greater of the three clubs compared to Wimbledon, it seems a thankless task of convincing the 24-year-old to stay at the club.

With the likes of Joe Pigott and Ayoub Assal leaving recently after successful campaigns, it seems Chislett will be following suit this summer.