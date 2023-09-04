Highlights Current Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is 10th on our list.

Portsmouth have made a solid start to their seventh successive season back in League One, with John Mousinho overseeing his first full campaign in charge.

Pompey are the only remaining unbeaten side in the third tier after the opening six matchweeks, and will hope to maintain those levels over the rest of 2023-24.

It is a very welcome upturn in fortunes for Portsmouth supporters, who have certainly been through the mill in recent years.

One-time Premier League stalwarts and FA Cup winners in 2008, huge financial issues would culminate in the club suffering three relegations in the space of four seasons.

However, they appear to be on an upward curve once more, having not finished outside the top 10 since their League One return.

But, who has been the most successful manager in Pompey's history?

Here, we have ranked the top 10 win percentages of Portsmouth managers – according to Soccerbase – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have overseen a minimum of 20 games in charge.

10 John Mousinho – 43.5% (as of July 2023)

Mousinho launched his managerial career when he replaced Danny Cowley at Fratton Park in January.

Portsmouth were 15th in League One at that time, but the former Burton and Oxford defender oversaw an 11-match unbeaten run as his new club ended the season in eighth place.

As of July 2023, Mousinho had won 10 of his 23 matches in charge.

9 Bobby Campbell – 45.5%

Having represented Portsmouth as a player during the 1960s, Campbell returned to the club as manager in May 1982.

The former wing-half made an immediate impact during his first season at Fratton Park, signing players like Neil Webb and Alan Biley as Pompey gained promotion as Third Division champions.

But despite winning 43 out of 98 games, Campbell was sacked after Pompey narrowly avoided relegation the following season.

8 Harry Redknapp – 44.3%

Perhaps Portsmouth's most iconic manager, Redknapp enjoyed two spells at Fratton Park during the 2000s.

Replacing Graham Rix in March 2002, the former West Ham United boss led Pompey to the Premier League during his first season in charge.

Despite his acrimonious departure to rivals Southampton in December 2004, Redknapp returned 12 months later and guided Portsmouth to the 'Great Escape' from relegation following a tremendous end to the 2005-06 season.

He then oversaw successive top-10 finishes and FA Cup glory in 2008 – subsequently achieving European qualification for the first time in the club's history – before departing again for Tottenham later that year.

Redknapp took charge of 244 matches across his two spells in charge, winning 108 of them.

7 Robert Brown – 45.5%

Brown also served as Portsmouth's secretary while overseeing the team's fortunes from the dugout during the Southern League days of the 1910s.

During nine years in charge – in which he won 100 out of 220 games – he helped Pompey achieve two promotions, the second of which saw them climb into the Football League in 1920.

6 Richard Bonney – 48.1%

Initially on the board of directors, Bonney became Portsmouth's third different manager when he replaced former club captain Bob Blyth at the helm in August 1904.

Though Pompey plied their trade in the Southern League during his reign, he did oversee an impressive FA Cup victory over Manchester United in the 1906-07 season.

Bonney won 99 of his 206 matches in charge at the club.

5 Paul Cook – 48.6%

Former Chesterfield boss Cook replaced Andy Awford in the Fratton Park dugout in May 2015.

Portsmouth suffered League Two play-off semi-final heartbreak at the hands of Plymouth Argyle in his first season, but Pompey made no mistake the second time around as Cook led the club back into League One as champions.

Having won 52 of his 107 games at the helm, he departed for Wigan Athletic in May 2017.

4 Bob Jackson – 48.7%

Arguably the most successful manager in Portsmouth's history, Jackson took over from Jack Tinn in May 1947.

After an eighth-place finish during his first season, he guided Pompey to successive First Division titles in 1949 – also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals that year – and 1950.

Portsmouth finished seventh and fourth in the following two campaigns before Jackson departed the club for Hull City in June 1952, having won 114 of 234 matches.

3 Kenny Jackett – 50.7%

Taking third place in our countdown, Jackett is the only Portsmouth manager of the modern era to have won over half of his matches in charge, with 107 victories from a possible 211.

Taking over from Cook in June 2017, the former Millwall, Swansea and Wolves boss oversaw an eighth-place finish in his first year, before leading Pompey to the League One play-off semi-finals in successive seasons – losing out to Sunderland and Oxford United respectively.

But he did claim silverware in the EFL Trophy – beating Sunderland on penalties in the 2019 final, before losing out to Salford City in the delayed 2020 showpiece.

Jackett left Portsmouth in March 2021 after a run of just one win in seven games.

2 Bob Blyth – 59.2%

A brilliant servant to Portsmouth Football Club, Blyth captained the club before becoming player-manager in August 1901.

The Scotsman made an immediate impact in the dugout, guiding Pompey to the Southern League title during his first season in charge.

Blyth retired from his post as manager in May 1904, having won 84 of his 142 games in charge, but later served the club as a director and chairman and resided in the area until his death in February 1941.

1 Frank Brettell – 63.6%

We think it is fitting that first place in our rankings goes to Portsmouth's first ever manager.

Former Tottenham and Bolton boss Brettell took over the reins in August 1898 and would oversee Pompey's maiden two seasons in the Southern League Division One.

He guided the club to second and third-place finishes, while winning 56 out of 88 matches in charge before he was succeeded by Blyth.