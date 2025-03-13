This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Portsmouth loanee Adil Aouchiche is potentially a player who may be looking for a permanent transfer away from Sunderland in the summer.

The 22-year-old ex-France youth international arrived at Fratton Park in the closing stages of the winter window, signing on with Pompey for the remainder of the season.

Prior to joining John Mousinho's side, the young attacking midfielder graduated from PSG's academy system, making three first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, before spells with Saint-Etienne and Lorient would eventually lead him to the Black Cats in the summer of 2023.

However, having yet to truly establish himself as a starting player in Sunderland's team, Aouchiche could be looking for an escape route out of Wearside in the summer, in order to secure regular football elsewhere.

"Brilliant technician" - Adil Aouchiche Portsmouth impact outlined after Sunderland loan switch

We asked our Portsmouth fan pundit, Miltos Ioannidis: 'Should Pompey look to sign Adil Aouchiche on a permanent basis if they stay in the Championship as it now looks likely?'

Miltos said: "Let me start off by saying, Adil Aouchiche is a very good footballer, and there was never an argument about his footballing ability.

"Sunderland fans saying that he isn't a footballer that's good enough to play at this level. In fact, he's a brilliant technician, he's a player that can offer us so much with the ball at his feet.

"What I will say is, I think his biggest surprise for me so far has been his work-rate. I think him coming into the building, obviously he had to fill some really big boots in Callum Lang, and he would have to make Lang's absence seem less important.

"I think his work-rate has been absolutely sensational. Even in games that we haven't played as well. But take the Leeds game on Sunday for example, where the whole team played good obviously, but I think Aouchiche played a very crucial part.

Adil Aouchiche's stats, Portsmouth v Leeds (09/03/25) - per FotMob Minutes played Accurate passes Chances created Accurate long balls Recoveries Aerial duels won Match rating 54 9/15 (60%) 1 1/1 3 2/3 (67%) 6.7/10

"Although he didn't directly contribute to the goal, he didn't necessarily create any chances for us, his energy and his pressing was to the point that it's been for all the previous games that he's played for us.

"So, what's the thing with Aouchiche? He hasn't really contributed as much in terms of scoring or assisting a goal, or generally having a slightly more direct contribution to the team."

Portsmouth told to pursue deal for "brilliant" Aouchiche in the summer

Depending on the outcome of Sunderland's season, Aouchiche may find himself even further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light in the summer, and that could play into Portsmouth's hands should they wish to pursue a permanent deal.

That's something that Miltos would like to see his club do: "I don't think he's been bad," he continued.

"Again, this goes in total contradiction to everything I've said so far. I think he's been very decent for us, honestly. His energy, I think it's kind of getting underestimated, and maybe overshadowed by some of the other things that are going well for us at the moment.

"You're looking at players that have had a bigger and better attacking output than him at the moment. So for example, players like Josh Murphy, who is in the form of his life at the moment and is just absolutely killing it.

"You've got Colby Bishop, Matt Ritchie; players that have had a more direct contribution. But I think Aouchiche, ever since he's come to the club, has done a brilliant job, honestly. He's been very decent for us.

"Right now, what I would say is, give him a few more games. I think he's due a goal or an assist, or something like a direct contribution and I think he'll get that. Then it's about seeing what Sunderland's stance would be in terms of whether they would want to keep Aouchiche or not.

"Or if they would be looking to offload him to another club. I would be open to anything. I wouldn't be against him coming to the club, especially if that can be justified by a very good run in the late season.

"Then I think it would be brilliant. Aouchiche is a good player. He fits the system, he fits the bill, he fits the way that the club is run, and who knows, maybe we'll see him in a Portsmouth shirt again next season."