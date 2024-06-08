This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are preparing for life back in the Championship for the first time in over a decade, as manager John Mousinho looks to build a squad that can compete at second tier level.

Pompey stormed to the League One title by playing a possession-based brand of football, whilst also being an extremely well-balanced side that was potent in attack, and stout in defence.

Indeed, only Derby County kept more clean sheets (22) in the third tier last season than Portsmouth (19), whilst only Peterborough United had a higher expected goals (xG) tally (86.9) than Pompey's 75, per FotMob.

One of the players who played a leading role in Portsmouth's title-winning campaign was young winger Abu Kamara, as his eight goals and 10 assists proved vital to Mousinho's side.

But with the Norwich City loanee returning to his parent club this summer, Pompey are on the lookout for a player who can fill Kamara's creative boots, with Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi being a reported player of interest to Mousinho's side.

Portsmouth backed to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Football League World's Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes it would be a clear statement of intent if the south coast club were able to land Rak-Sakyi's services, considering there will likely be interest from elsewhere too.

"To put it as simply as I can, I think it would be a massive statement of intent if Pompey were to get a player of the calibre of Rak-Sakyi," Miltos told FLW.

"I remember what Rak-Sakyi did for Charlton a couple of years ago, he was absolutely immense for Charlton, and I'm sure everyone would be over the moon if someone like him arrived in the building.

"It would be a massive, massive statement of intent, and a massive addition to the team. I think the position that the team is looking to strengthen in right now, either way, is the winger position.

"Especially with the loss of Abu Kamara, who was on loan last season from Norwich. So getting someone like Rak-Sakyi would certainly be a really, really good signing.

"A definite statement of intent."

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would be a coup for Portsmouth

Having spent time with multiple elite academies such as Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace respectively, Rak-Sakyi is a player who many clubs have clearly identified as possessing large amounts of talent and potential.

But it was his time with Charlton in the 2022/23 season where he showed that he was ready to make his mark in senior football.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi senior career (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Charlton Athletic 49 15 9 Crystal Palace 10 0 0

His 15 goals and eight assists in League One as a teenager caught the attention of many scouts and clubs, and earned him the opportunity to make eight appearances for Crystal Palace last season - six of those being in the Premier League.

Rak-Sakyi's 80 successful dribbles and 205 touches in the opposition box, were more than any other League One right-winger during his 2022/23 season with Charlton - per FotMob.

Pompey will face Championship competition for the exciting young winger's signature, with Millwall being the latest second tier side to be linked with a move for the former England youth international.

But if Portsmouth can complete a deal for Rak-Sakyi, it should be seen as a significant coup for the club. It was only last summer that future Championship title winners Leicester City opened talks to sign the Palace youngster.

He certainly fits the profile of an ideal Kamara replacement for Mousinho to work with, and should he arrive at Fratton Park this summer, Pompey fans will no doubt be over the moon.