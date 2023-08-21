Portsmouth have had a solid start to their 2023-24 League One season under head coach John Mousinho as they remain unbeaten.

Things haven't been exactly perfect for the south coast club as they opened the campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Bristol Rovers and back at Fratton Park on Saturday they were unable to get past a resolute Cheltenham Town in a goalless draw.

There have been two wins to their tally though with a 4-0 hammering over Leyton Orient and a one goal success against Exeter City following that, giving Pompey eight points out of a possible 12.

So far, Portsmouth have added 13 new faces to their squad for the season and with a week and a half to go until the transfer deadline, there could still be more to arrive at Fratton Park.

Pompey have only signed two loanees in Alex Robertson and Abu Kamara this summer and with a maximum of five allowed in a League One matchday squad, there is still room for manouevre when it comes to those types of signings for Mousinho.

One player who would fit into that category is Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin, who Pompey had an interest in earlier in the transfer window but nothing has materialised.

However, in a fresh update from football.london, Portsmouth are still pressing on in their attempts to sign the 21-year-old before the September 1 transfer deadline despite interest from elsewhere.

Who is Tino Anjorin?

Anjorin has been at Chelsea since he was a child and was a part of their FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2018, scoring a goal in the final against Arsenal and then went on to make his senior debut a year later against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup, with his Champions League debut coming another year later.

In 2021, Anjorin was loaned out to Lokomotiv Moscow with the option of a permanent move in the deal as well, but after fracturing his metatarsal he returned to Chelsea in January 2022 and ended up heading to Huddersfield Town.

Despite only appearing eight times, all in substitute appearances, Anjorin was brought back in 2022-23 for a season-long loan stint at the John Smith's Stadium, but his campaign was curtailed in September after just nine appearances and two goals.

Anjorin suffered from glandular fever and then an ankle injury which required surgery, and that meant he played no further part of the season in a side that ended up struggling but surviving in the Championship.

Who else is interested in Tino Anjorin?

There has been plenty of interest in Anjorin despite his recent struggles, with Portsmouth's divisional rivals Reading keen to add him at one point in July according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

Having played overseas once before though in Russia, there has also been interest from Europe and especially in the Netherlands where Volendam of the Eredivisie were reportedly in talks to land the youngster.

The aforementioned Witcoop reported in July though that Chelsea would prefer to send Anjorin to a Championship club having had an injury-affected spell with Huddersfield, but he may have to drop into League One for game-time to get his career back on track.