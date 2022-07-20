Portsmouth assessing free-agent as preparations continue for 2022/23 campaign

Portsmouth are currently casting an eye on free-agent Brandon Pierrick ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, according to The News.

Pierrick was reportedly included in Pompey’s squad for their pre-season friendly with Leyton Orient yesterday.

The 20-year-old winger is on the lookout for a new club after parting ways with Vejle Boldklub earlier this year.

During his time in Denmark, Pierrick only managed to make five appearances for Vejle’s senior outfit.

A product of Crystal Palace’s academy, Pierrick featured on three occasions for the Premier League club in all competitions before moving on to pastures new last year.

Pompey continued their preparations for the new term by securing a 5-2 victory over Orient at The Breyer Group Stadium.

Set to face Coventry City in their final friendly of the summer on Saturday, it will be interesting to see whether Pierrick is handed a chance to impress in this particular fixture.

Ahead of their upcoming League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of six players.

Josh Griffiths, Josh Oluwayemi, Marlon Pack, Joe Pigott, Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty will all be available for selection at Hillsborough after sealing moves to Pompey.

The Verdict

Although Portsmouth may be in the market for a new winger following Marcus Harness’ move to Ipswich, it could be argued that signing Pierrick would be somewhat of a risk.

Whereas the winger has previously featured in the Premier League for Palace, he failed to make a positive impression during his recent spell at Vejle Boldklub.

Yet to make an appearance in League One during his career, it may take Pierrick some time to adapt to this division.

Unless Cowley believes that Pierrick possesses the ability to become a classy operator at this level, he may find it beneficial to switch his focus to other targets between now and the end of the transfer window.